Late honesty leads to relaxed penalties in Wisconsin deer tagging case

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A non-hunting father-in-law avoided the truth as long as possible in trying to protect his son-in-law, but in the end the truth revealed that both men engaged in “license loan/borrowing” violations during the opening weekend of the 2022 gun deer season in Wisconsin, Nov. 19-20, in Outagamie County. In the end, the gun-deer hunting son-in-law told the truth and that helped him receive lighter punishments than might have otherwise been the case.