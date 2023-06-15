Iowa’s Natural Resources Commission approves recreation grants for nine projects

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A total of nine Iowa projects will receive grant funding for recreation-related improvements through the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) administered by the state's Natural Resources Commission (NRC). The grants, totaling $1,084,141, are part of a federal effort to help groups acquire and develop land as well as improve property for recreational uses.