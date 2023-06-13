Remembering Leopold: Understanding the landscape in its entirety has plenty of practical applications for hunters

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The objective is to teach the student to see the land, to understand what he sees, and enjoy what he understands. I say land rather than wildlife, because wildlife cannot be understood without understanding the landscape as a whole. — Aldo Leopold, 1942 A person could wander around randomly while looking for pheasants, but knowing the entire landscape should help you figure out where there are higher or lower probabilities of flushing roosters. We can say the same thing about turkeys, grouse, woodcock, or any wildlife species.