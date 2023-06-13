Northern Pennsylvania hunting preserve is a refuge for heroes

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The mission of the “L-E-E-K” Hunting and Mountain Preserve here is to provide hunts of a lifetime for externally and mentally injured soldiers. The L-E-E-K facility is located on 411 acres, and thanks to neighboring farmers and surrounding public forests, the organization has access to more than 40,000 additional acres. Proprietor Edward Fisher is proud of the inclusiveness of this organization, which serves veterans of all ages and all wars.