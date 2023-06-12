Fawns: The impressive facts about how the next generation of whitetails survives

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Most of the newest generation of deer are here, and a good percentage of them will survive to adulthood. How they do that is pretty impressive, especially when you consider all of the dangers out there that are just waiting for a fawn to make a mistake. The following is a breakdown of fawn facts that illustrates just how good they are at making it through their first month, and shows just how impressive the No. 1 game animal in this country truly is – even when they are just infants.