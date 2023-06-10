Wisconsin hunter bags 8-bearded Buffalo County gobbler

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Thanks to advice from his 8-year-old son, Keith Braunreiter, of the town of Gale in Trempealeau County, shot an eight-bearded gobbler – the bird of a lifetime – April 26 in Buffalo County. Braunreiter, 52, has been hunting turkeys for 34 years. He figures he has shot more than 100 turkeys in that time, and only one had a double beard. For the last 20 years, he has started his turkey season on a farm in Buffalo County – an hour drive from his home.