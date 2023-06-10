Saturday, June 10th, 2023
Wisconsin hunter bags 8-bearded Buffalo County gobbler

Keith Braunreiter, of the town of Gale, Wis., shot this eight-bearded gobbler April 26 in Buffalo County. It weighed 24.6 pounds. Total beard length was 44.0625 inches. (Contributed photo)
Thanks to advice from his 8-year-old son, Keith Braunreiter, of the town of Gale in Trempealeau County, shot an eight-bearded gobbler – the bird of a lifetime – April 26 in Buffalo County. Braunreiter, 52, has been hunting turkeys for 34 years. He figures he has shot more than 100 turkeys in that time, and only one had a double beard. For the last 20 years, he has started his turkey season on a farm in Buffalo County – an hour drive from his home.
This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com.

