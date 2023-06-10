Big archery event coming back to Ohio’s Putnam County June 23-25

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The R100 National Archery Tour is returning to Ohio following a three-year hiatus. This year’s event is set for the weekend of June 23-25 at the Leipsic Fishing And Hunting Club, which is located at 10605 Road H in the Village of Ottawa. The tour is sponsored by Rinehart Targets, the world’s largest manufacturer of 3-D archery targets. The COVID-19 pandemic and other concerns has kept the tour out of Ohio since 2019.