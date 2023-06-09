New York sporting bills quiet as 11th hour loomed

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

It appears that New York’s sporting community will see neither favorable or unfavorable legislation passed during this year’s legislative session, unless it took place at the eleventh hour. At press time, with just hours left in the 2023 legislative session that concluded on June 8, bills that could’ve created a lead ammunition ban, put an end to coyote hunting contests, create a 10-day waiting period to purchase a firearm and expand crossbow hunting opportunities were not acted upon.