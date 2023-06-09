Lake sturgeon eggs from Minnesota’s Rainy River key to restoration success in Red River Basin

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Minnesota DNR, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Red Lake Nation, and White Earth Nation recently completed a lake sturgeon egg-take operation along the Rainy River in Minnesota. In previous years, lake sturgeon eggs were sourced through Rainy River First Nations in Ontario, Canada. The sturgeon eggs are now at the USFWS National Fish hatcheries in Genoa, Wis., and Valley City, N.D., where they will be reared to fingerling size to support DNR and tribal stocking efforts in lakes and rivers throughout the Red River Basin in northwestern Minnesota.