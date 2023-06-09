Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 1823

Invasive Asian carp found near Winona on the Mississippi. Crossbows are now legal for Minnesota deer hunters. Kids and Mentors Outdoors Florence County Northwoods chapter invites kids to fish Lake Emily on July 8. Madison area lakes are producing good bass and panfish action. Jeff heads to Fond du Lac for Walleye Weekend. Dan joins a DNR crew to collar elk calves in Jackson County.

Rob Drieslein, host of Outdoor News Radio and managing editor of Outdoor News publications, reports Asian carp have been seen near Winona on the Mississippi River and crossbows are now legal for all Minnesota deer hunters. (outdoornews.com) Eric Printz, director of economic development for Florence County, invites kids to fish Lake Emily at a free Kids and Mentors Outdoors event on July 8. (exploreflorencecounty.com, kamokids.org) In the Madison Outdoors Report, Pat Hasburgh, proprietor of D and S Bait, Tackle and Archery Shop in Madison reports good bass and panfish action on Madison lakes. (dsbait.com)