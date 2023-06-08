Michigan eases requirements for handling nuisance wildlife

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Acting DNR Director Shannon Lott signed an order at the May meeting of the state Natural Resources Commission making it easier for property owners to deal with nuisance wildlife doing damage to private property. Under the revised order a property owner or authorized designee may now take beaver, cottontail rabbit, fox squirrel, gray squirrel, ground squirrel, muskrat, opossum, red squirrel, and weasel all year on property owned by the individual without a license if the wild animal is doing damage or physically present where it could imminently cause damage to the individual’s property.