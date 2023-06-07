Twin Cities Trout Unlimited has a slate of summer offerings for youth

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

For Bob Luck, there’s no better way to introduce kids to the outdoors than to put a rod and reel in their hands and teach them how to fish. Beginning in early June and running through most of August, the Twin Cities Chapter of Trout Unlimited will do just that through its Summer Fishing Skills Program, which began in earnest in 2019.