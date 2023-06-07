Major increase of CWD seen in Michigan’s Montcalm County

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The prevalence rate of chronic wasting disease in white-tailed deer in Montcalm County is on the rise. According to Michigan DNR data of CWD in the central Lower Peninsula county, the apparent prevalence rate of diseased deer there rose from 2% in 2019 to 13.5% in 2022. Although adult bucks have the highest rate of infection, deer of all ages and both sexes from the county have tested positive for CWD.