Group cites lack of specifics in critique of Minnesota’s Red Lake Wildlife Management Area plan

A watchdog group composed primarily of retired Minnesota DNR professionals is calling out DNR planners over “major concerns” it has with the agency’s recently released draft master plan for Red Lake Wildlife Management Area in northwestern Minnesota. In a four-page letter emailed to Minnesota DNR Fish and Wildlife Director Dave Olfelt and Wildlife Section Manager Kelly Straka, WMA-AMA Stewardship Network founding members Craig Sterle and Gary Drotts detail their concerns about the draft plan, which, they say, is short on specifics, including language on the management of the WMA’s forested areas, and long on potential loopholes that could affect wildlife production in the future.