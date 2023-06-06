Ohio Insider: Research looks at potential relationship between antibiotics and algae blooms in Lake Erie

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

About 1.2 million killograms of antibiotics are produced for U.S. agriculture purposes each and every year. And, up to 90% of those drugs can be excreted without being metabolized by livestock. In the environment, those pharmaceuticals can lead to human health risks such as antibiotic resistance, as well as damage to local ecosystems when that manure is applied to land. The foregoing was part of the take-home message from an Ohio Sea Grant Freshwater Science webinar featuring Laura Johnson in late May.