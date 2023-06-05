Ohio DNR adds new campground on Ohio River

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

May 26 marked the opening of Ohio’s newest state park campground. To an enthusiastic crowd of 200 plus, including reporters, community members, ODNR personnel, would-be campers, and public officials, ODNR Director Mary Mertz and more than a dozen others cut the ribbon on the new Shawnee State Park Ohio River Campground. “Everything we do here is to expand the legacy this community has to offer to Ohio,” said Director Mertz.