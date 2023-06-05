New research takes closer look at tick hosts in Pennsylvania

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Pennsylvania notoriously sits in the top 20% when it comes to tick-borne illnesses in the United States, with more than 400,000 people estimated to be infected with Lyme disease annually. With expansive tracts of fields, forests and meadows, high host population densities and strong participation in outdoor recreation, there’s no wonder Pennsylvanians have a fair risk of encountering the villain at the root of the problem — the black-legged tick.