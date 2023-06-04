Wildlife crossings may be coming to Pennsylvania roads

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A resolution that passed the House may pave the way for wildlife crossings to be constructed on roadways in Pennsylvania. On May 23, legislators passed House Resolution 87, directing the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to conduct a study and issue a report on the current status, management and benefits of conservation corridors in the state.