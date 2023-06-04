Michigan DNR updates inland walleye plan amid environmental changes

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Michigan DNR has reworked its management plan for inland walleye waters to adapt to several environmental changes that are affecting the population. Data from Wisconsin and elsewhere show walleye populations in the Midwest have struggled in recent years due to several factors, from warming water to aquatic invasive species, and the plan is focused on maximizing existing natural reproduction and stocking efforts for the biggest benefits.