Examining the foundation for food-plotting success

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

If you tune into any hunting programming on television or YouTube, you won’t have to watch long before you see deer piling into a food plot at some point. Destination food plots, and kill plots, are all the rage these days. This is because they work. Scratch that, they can work if they’re planted and maintained correctly.