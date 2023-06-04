A wacky way of bass fishing that works wonders

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

On the occasion of fishing with Virgil, we rigged his purple 6-inch worms Texas style, with the hook point embedded in the worm. Throwing his bait into inviting shoreline cover, Virgil came out with a 9-pound Florida largemouth. “Throw in there and catch his grandpa,” Virgil encouraged me, and with the same worm setup as his, I made a perfect cast toward the blowdown lying in the water. In seconds I was bringing in a 7-pound hawg.