Trempealeau County turkeys coy, but callable in Wisconsin

Had I spent another minute cutting prickly ash to create a spot to sit against a giant oak along a field edge, I may not have had a chance to kill a gobbler during Wisconsin’s second turkey hunting period. Let me explain. The morning of April 26 dawned clear, cold and quiet as I sat on the edge of a field in Trempealeau County. No gobbling greeted the daylight, and the only turkey action I saw was the fly-down of two birds on the far side of the field.