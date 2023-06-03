Episode 438 – Clean Water Act ruling, ivory-billed woodpeckers with Stan Tekiela, and a Minnesota bear attack

Get the straight outdoors scoop on the latest headlines with host and Managing Editor/Publisher Rob Drieslein plus Editor Tim Spielman as they take a final look at the legislative session and consider the implications on the latest U.S. Supreme Court ruling affecting the Clean Water Act. Then Stan Tekiela pops in to chat nongame, including early nesting season, trumpeter swans showing migratory inclinations, and the latest ivory-billed woodpecker rumors and hubbub. Tim Lesmeister helps wrap up the program with chatter about MN-Fish, crossbows, and happy doctors and chiropractors.