Extinct or not? The curious case of the ivory-billed woodpecker continues

New video and photographs purporting to show ivory-billed woodpeckers flying in a Louisiana forest were published by researchers May 18, as government officials said they will make a final decision this year on whether the birds are extinct. The images – grainy and taken from a distance by drones and trail cameras – offer tantalizing hints the large woodpecker may yet exist almost 80 years after the last agreed-upon sightings, also in Louisiana.