Ohio’s spring turkey hunters post highest success rates since 2018

Turkey hunters fooled a lot of gobblers – and even some bearded hens – into believing they were the real deal during Ohio’s recently concluded spring turkey season. In all, Ohio’s turkey hunters killed 15,673 birds checked from April 22 through May 28, and that includes the 1,823 turkeys tallied during the two-day youth turkey season April 15-16.