Doubling up on turkeys in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

In all of the years I’ve been turkey hunting, it’s almost always been with a partner and we’ve almost always both carried shotguns, but we’ve rarely figured that each of us would be walking out of the woods with a turkey taken on the same hunt. We talked about the possibility, sure, but as turkey hunters know, it’s quite difficult to line things up so you’re both pulling the trigger on different birds simultaneously. But this year, for the first time, we doubled up on turkeys.