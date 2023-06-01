Looking at the question of if it’s right or wrong to target largemouth bass on their spawning beds.
WI Daily Update: Should we be fishing bass on their spawning beds?
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
Return to northern Pennsylvania for turkeys different in final week
Hunting gobblers during the last full week of the season meant a lot less noise and bird sightings than the
MN Daily Update: Should we be fishing bass on their beds?
Many bass are still on their beds. Should we be fishing those largemouth bass on their spawning beds?
Fish Passageway Project expected to boost size, distribution of numerous fish species in Illinois waters of Mississippi
While construction is a ways off, people interested in river fish gathered May 18 at Lock and Dam 22 to