Two Rivers Fishing Fair returns June 10 in Illinois

The Two Rivers Family Fishing Fair will be held June 10 at Pere Marquette State Park near Grafton. The event, in its 34th year, will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature a variety of outdoor activities, including a catch-and-release bluegill pond where young anglers can have their photograph taken with their catch.