Alligator gars aside, Rice Lake in Illinois’ Fulton County provides a challenge

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

For reasons other than pike and gars, Rice Lake attracts curious anglers. It is popular with some anglers for the same reason it is unpopular with others: it is not separated from the Illinois River by a high levee, allowing its fish population to vary.