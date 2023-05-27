Episode 437 – Crossbows statewide, a thorough Minnesota inland waters fishing report, and a border fishing forecast via Jeff Anderson of Lake of the Woods Family Resorts

With the 2023 legislative session wrapped up, host and Managing Editor/Publisher Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman break down what policy items passed, including crossbows statewide during the general archery hunting season (for all ages) and two-line fishing on the Minnesota and lower Mississippi rivers. Then the man behind the Outdoor News Fishing Report, Glen Schmitt, calls in to offer his perspective on the fine start to the 2023 open waters fishing season. Jeff Anderson from Lake of the Woods Family Resorts then visits the program to drill into the great walleye (and multi-species) fishing forecast for the LOWs region this summer and beyond. Rob and Tim Lesmeister wrap up the program with banter on Wisconsin elk, the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association, and the fact that fishing license fees DID NOT increase during the latest legislative session.