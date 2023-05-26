Wisconsin student tags 5-bearded bird just in the nick of time with graduation day looming

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Jack Diederich shot a five-bearded turkey of a lifetime May 12, but he almost missed that opportunity when he considered shooting a jake the day before to supply the main course for his girlfriend’s cookout. Diederich, of Belleville, had a tag for hunting the fourth season that started Wednesday, May 10. The night before he scouted a woodlot on private land near Belleville in Green County hoping to roost a gobbler for the next morning.