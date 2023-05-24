A slow start to Minnesota’s 2023 fishing season, but a great bite should be coming

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The first couple of weeks of the walleye season have been rather slow, as I predicted. The late ice-out in the northern portion of Minnesota has resulted in fish lagging behind in their usual spring patterns.