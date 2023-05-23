First time bow kill turns out to be 214-incher for Ohio hunter

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Most deer hunters can remember vivid details about their first bow kill. For Truman Sink, his first bow kill, which happened last fall, will likewise be hard to forget. Or top. The 19-year-old hunter from Eaton killed a 23-point non-typical buck on Oct. 29, 2022, that scored an almost unbelievable 214 2⁄8 inches.