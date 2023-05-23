21-year-old man drowned Saturday on Iowa’s West Okoboji Lake

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Iowa Department to Natural Resources announced in a release on May 23 that it is investigating a drowning Saturday afternoon on West Okoboji Lake, after Alexander Glover, 21, of Cedar Rapids, jumped off a pontoon and into the water in Miller's Bay. According to reports, the pontoon began to drift away and while attempting to swim to the boat, Glover became fatigued and slipped under the surface. His fellow passengers tried to throw him a rope but he was unable to get to it.