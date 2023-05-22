The Wisconsin DNR announces aerial spraying plans for spongy moth caterpillars at four state properties.
WI Daily Update: Spraying for spongy moth at four state properties
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
Gadget-free fishing and pulling in pike
I have several friends who are diehard fishermen, knowledgeable to the point where catching fish is usually an inevitability for
Illinois DNR’s turkey brood surveys taking online approach
As we step further into the second decade of this millennium, many DNR programs and projects are switching to online-based
Ohio University study shows state could support limited bobcat trapping
Ohio could support a limited bobcat trapping season, based on results of a recent three-year study of the wild felines