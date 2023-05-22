The Minnesota spring turkey hunting season runs through May 31, and you can still purchase a license. Hunters from earlier periods who did not fill their tags are now able to hunt again through the remainder of the season.
MN Daily Update: Not too late to fill a turkey tag
