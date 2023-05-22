Illinois DNR’s turkey brood surveys taking online approach

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

As we step further into the second decade of this millennium, many DNR programs and projects are switching to online-based features in an effort to better promote eco-friendliness, reduce wasted postage, and more importantly, increase ease of access for constituents and data recovery. One notable project that will be making this switch soon is the Illinois DNR turkey brood survey.