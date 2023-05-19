Ohio’s wild turkey kill is up as spring season nears its end

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

As turkey season is winding down around Ohio, harvest numbers compared to last year are witnessing a bit of an uptick. Harvest numbers supplied by the ODNR Division of Wildlife (DOW) through May 14 showed Ohio’s cadre of hunters had killed 14,279 birds. That compares to the 10,734 turkeys harvested during the same time period in 2022. The three-year average for that time frame is 13,353.