The cohos have arrived off Sheboygan and anglers are catching them close to shore. Sam Thayer’s new book is the definitive guide to wild edible plants. Madison walleye anglers are doing well. Jeff Kelm reports on the National Walleye Tour tournament in Oshkosh. Dan scores his third turkey of the season. There is still time to join Dan to fish Lake of the Woods in September. Sign up by May 31 to reserve a spot.
Dan Small Outdoors Radio — Show 1820
