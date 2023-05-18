Southern Illinois researcher utilizes citizen scientists for sounds of nature research project

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A Southern Illinois University Carbondale scientist is asking the public to keep its ears open in the name of monitoring biodiversity. Brent Pease, an assistant professor in the forestry program, kicked off the Sounds of Nature 2023 research season in late April. Sounds of Nature is a community research project aimed at understanding changes in biodiversity over time by recording and monitoring so-called “soundscapes.”