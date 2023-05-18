Commentary: U.S. House bills would weaken, strip funding from Land and Water Conservation Fund

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Backcountry Hunters & Anglers is strongly criticizing four bills in the U.S. House of Representatives that take aim at the Land and Water Conservation Fund and the Great American Outdoors Act, the bipartisan law that ensures continued LWCF funding. Together, the four bills would hamstring the ability of public land-management agencies to strategically acquire areas of important fish and wildlife habitat and places key to public access.