Wednesday, May 17th, 2023
Trout brings anglers to northeastern Wisconsin

Porter Derks, of Shiocton, Wis., holds a brook trout he caught while fishing a small pond in Mountain on May 6 for the first day of Badger State inland waters fishing. The Mountain Fire Department stocks the pond with fish each year. (Photo by Greg Seubert)
The kids showed up in northeastern Wisconsin and the area’s streams and trout cooperated. Several families headed to Fireman’s Park in the northern Oconto County community of Mountain May 6 for the first day of Wisconsin’s inland fishing season. While others headed to their favorite trout stream or launched their boat in a lake in search of walleyes, the park’s small pond off Hwy. 32 also received its share of anglers.
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

