Trout brings anglers to northeastern Wisconsin

The kids showed up in northeastern Wisconsin and the area’s streams and trout cooperated. Several families headed to Fireman’s Park in the northern Oconto County community of Mountain May 6 for the first day of Wisconsin’s inland fishing season. While others headed to their favorite trout stream or launched their boat in a lake in search of walleyes, the park’s small pond off Hwy. 32 also received its share of anglers.