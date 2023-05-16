Gov. Evers catches biggest walleye in history of Wisconsin’s Governor’s Fishing Opener

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Wisconsin’s 2023 inland fishing season “officially” opened at the 57th annual Wisconsin Governor’s Fishing Opener in the Price County town of Phillips May 6. Anglers and local tourism officials gathered to open the new fishing season on the Phillips Chain of Lakes under cloudy skies and intermittent periods of light rain and mist.