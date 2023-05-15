New York teen bags big Missouri tom with seven beards

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A Saratoga County teen has shaken up the turkey-hunting world this spring after bagging a seven-bearded tom while on a hunting trip with family and friends in Missouri. Joey Berlin, of Clifton Park, had no idea what would be in store for he and his dad, Tim, while hunting the family’s leased property in the Midwest. But he would come out of the hunt with a gobbler that weighed 20 pounds, 10 ounces, had 1-inch spurs, and a total length of the beards that measured 53 3/16 inches.