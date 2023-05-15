Is the popularity of game meat declining?

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Arguably, one of the reasons that hunting is so deeply embedded in American culture is that, once upon a time, everyone ate wildlife and most people hunted as a matter of course. Writers from Mark Twain to Ernest Hemingway reported that hunted species were mainstays and highlights of American cuisine. But times change.