Iowa’s 41st Walleye Weekend a big hit as angler Dennis Weerheim cashes in on tagged fish

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Nearly 2,000 anglers entered the contest to give themselves a chance at catching one of the 10 tagged walleyes worth $41,000. None of the 10 tagged walleyes were caught when the weekend’s contest ended with the noon Sunday banquet and awards ceremony. That quickly changed when Dennis Weerheim caught one of the tagged walleyes off his dock on Big Spirit Lake on Sunday night around 10 p.m.