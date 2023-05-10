Thursday, May 11th, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Thursday, May 11th, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu

Iowa’s 41st Walleye Weekend a big hit as angler Dennis Weerheim cashes in on tagged fish

From left to right, Thane Johnson, Dennis Weerheim with his tagged walleye, and Tanya Johnson pose for a photo after Weerheim’s walleye won him a check for $5,080. (Contributed photos)
Nearly 2,000 anglers entered the contest to give themselves a chance at catching one of the 10 tagged walleyes worth $41,000. None of the 10 tagged walleyes were caught when the weekend’s contest ended with the noon Sunday banquet and awards ceremony. That quickly changed when Dennis Weerheim caught one of the tagged walleyes off his dock on Big Spirit Lake on Sunday night around 10 p.m.
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?