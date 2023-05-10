Great gobbler action can happen in the p.m.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

I love watching daybreak as much as anyone, and seeing the sun rise in April or May can be a near-religious experience, especially after a long Midwestern winter. But there’s a price to be paid for witnessing those gorgeous spring dawns, and it gets steeper as the season progresses. Punching the alarm at 4 a.m. is exciting on the opener, something less so on Day Two, and by the third morning, I’m groaning and swatting at the clock like it’s a pesky fly.