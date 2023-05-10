Wednesday, May 10th, 2023
Great gobbler action can happen in the p.m.

Marv Bestul, of Rushford, shot this 2023 gobbler at 3 p.m. on April 19, during Minnesota’s second spring turkey-hunting period. Getting up during darkness can test the most dedicated of turkey hunters, so it’s welcome news, then, that good things can come to those who wait until the afternoon to strike out for a hunt. (Photo courtesy of Scott Bestul)
I love watching daybreak as much as anyone, and seeing the sun rise in April or May can be a near-religious experience, especially after a long Midwestern winter. But there’s a price to be paid for witnessing those gorgeous spring dawns, and it gets steeper as the season progresses. Punching the alarm at 4 a.m. is exciting on the opener, something less so on Day Two, and by the third morning, I’m groaning and swatting at the clock like it’s a pesky fly.
Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

MN Daily Update: Fish kills

Outdoor News May 10, 2023

The DNR is asking the public to report any fish kills. Why this is important and how you can help.

