Episode 434 – Ice-out status, late-season turkey talk, mallard telemetry study, morels, and Rock-n-Roll HOF chatter

What’s the status of ice-out as we barrel down toward the May 13 Minnesota Fishing Opener? Managing Editor and Publisher Rob Drieslein plus Editor Tim Spielman kick that question around plus they discuss canine flu and whether the state’s shotgun zone should continue to exist. Then Tony Peterson visits the show again to offer late-season wild turkey hunting advice. John Coluccy from Ducks Unlimited then visits the program to talk about a massive telemetry study that multiple agencies are financing to examine the health of mallard populations in the Great Lakes Region. Tim Lesmeister then shows up to talk morels, then he and Rob argue about the 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees.