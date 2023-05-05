Minnesota’s deep snow conditions factor in lowest harvest of fishers and martens in years

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Minnesota DNR recently released its 2022-23 harvest report for trapping seasons. The fisher and marten harvest numbers both were in the low 200s, marking the lowest harvest since the trapping seasons were re-established in 1977 for fishers and 1985 for pine martens. Bobcat and otter harvests were low as well, which begs the question: Why were the numbers so low this season? Deep snow conditions did not help.