Minnesota’s Brett Bowser recognized as Midwest Region Federal Wildlife Officer of the Year

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service honored Minnesota-based Federal Wildlife Officer Brett Bowser as the 2022 Midwest Region Federal Wildlife Officer of the Year. The award recognizes a member of the agency’s Midwest Region law enforcement team who goes above and beyond in meeting its conservation mission. This is the 18th presentation of this award.